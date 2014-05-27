(Repeats story to fix formating; no change to text)

SYDNEY May 28 Australian property group Stockland Corp Ltd said on Wednesday it was increasing its takeover offer for smaller rival Australand to A$2.52 billion ($2.33 billion).

Stockland's revised all-scrip offer came a month after Australand rejected its A$1.95 billion offer as undervalued. ($1 = 1.0815 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)