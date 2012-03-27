* Cuts fiscal '12 EPS guidance to 30.5 cents from 31.6 cents

* Says rises in mortgage rates dent consumer sentiment

* Sees residential market finding floor in the 6-12 months

* Shares fall 4 pct

SYDNEY, March 27 Australia's second-largest property group Stockland revised down its earnings forecast on Tuesday, saying hikes in mortgage rates by Australian banks have dampened consumer confidence and weakened the housing market.

Managing Director Matthew Quinn told an analyst briefing that sales in March were significantly lower than in February, and buyers had been spooked by commercial banks raising interest rates independently of any move by the central bank.

"The shift in sentiment was quite specifically to do with the out-of-cycle rate rises from the banks," he said.

Shares of Stockland fell 4 percent by late morning, underperforming the sector index which was virtually unchanged.

Australia's big four banks all raised mortgage rates in February to relieve their funding costs, even though the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left rates on hold. The move breaks the practice of recent years of only moving on rates when the RBA changes its cash rate.

Quinn said some potential buyers were also having trouble getting finance to buy, due to tighter lending practices by the banks.

"We find that people who we think should get qualified for finance are actually not getting finance and that I think is causing a bit of an issue in the market place," he said.

Housing finance for Australia fell 1.2 percent in January.

Stockland revised its fiscal year 2012 earnings per share (EPS) guidance to 30.5 cents, down from a previous estimate of 31.6 cents.

Quinn said the revision to the forecast assumed that sales would continue to be slow for the rest of the finacial year through to June 30.

He added that with national dwelling approvals running well below the historical trend, Stockland expects the housing market to find a floor in the next six to 12 months, but the recovery would be slow without further cuts in interest rates. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin)