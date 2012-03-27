* Cuts fiscal '12 EPS guidance to 30.5 cents from 31.6 cents
* Says rises in mortgage rates dent consumer sentiment
* Sees residential market finding floor in the 6-12 months
* Shares fall 4 pct
SYDNEY, March 27 Australia's second-largest
property group Stockland revised down its earnings
forecast on Tuesday, saying hikes in mortgage rates by
Australian banks have dampened consumer confidence and weakened
the housing market.
Managing Director Matthew Quinn told an analyst briefing
that sales in March were significantly lower than in February,
and buyers had been spooked by commercial banks raising interest
rates independently of any move by the central bank.
"The shift in sentiment was quite specifically to do with
the out-of-cycle rate rises from the banks," he said.
Shares of Stockland fell 4 percent by late morning,
underperforming the sector index which was virtually
unchanged.
Australia's big four banks all raised mortgage rates in
February to relieve their funding costs, even though the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) left rates on hold. The move breaks the
practice of recent years of only moving on rates when the RBA
changes its cash rate.
Quinn said some potential buyers were also having trouble
getting finance to buy, due to tighter lending practices by the
banks.
"We find that people who we think should get qualified for
finance are actually not getting finance and that I think is
causing a bit of an issue in the market place," he said.
Housing finance for Australia fell 1.2 percent in January.
Stockland revised its fiscal year 2012 earnings per share
(EPS) guidance to 30.5 cents, down from a previous estimate of
31.6 cents.
Quinn said the revision to the forecast assumed that sales
would continue to be slow for the rest of the finacial year
through to June 30.
He added that with national dwelling approvals running well
below the historical trend, Stockland expects the housing market
to find a floor in the next six to 12 months, but the recovery
would be slow without further cuts in interest rates.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Eriko Amaha; Editing by
Richard Pullin)