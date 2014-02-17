SYDNEY Feb 18 Shares in Australian rail and ports operator Asciano Ltd jumped as much as 5 percent to touch near 4-month highs after reporting a 6 percent rise in underlying first half net profit on Tuesday.

Underlying net profit rose to A$190.2 million ($171.7 million) for the six months ending Dec. 31 from A$179.5 million a year ago.

Shares in Asciano were up 3 percent to A$5.93 by 2307 GMT. ($1 = 1.1080 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)