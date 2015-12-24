UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 24 Australian shares rose 1.3 percent in a shortened Christmas Eve session on Thursday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 65.8 points to 5,207.6 at the close of trade, its seventh straight day of gains and its longest winning streak since late January. It added 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
Most analysts expect the market to continue the positive trend into the New Year.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 30.2 points to finish the session at a record high of 6,225.5. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sam Holmes)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts