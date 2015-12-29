(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 29 Australian shares rose for an eighth straight day on Tuesday, climbing 1.15 percent led by banks and supermarkets while resource stocks continued to weigh on the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 59.65 points to close at the day's high of 5,267.30, a level not seen since Dec. 2. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent in a shortened Christmas Eve session on Thursday before a four-day weekend.

The index is also set for its best quarterly performance since the January-March period.

Trading is likely to remain fairly tepid, however, given a dearth of local drivers and a holiday-shortened week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 1.08 percent or 66.91 points to finish the session at a record 6,292.44.