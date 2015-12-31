(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Dec 31 Australian shares ended the year more than 2 percent down, disappointing investors for the second year in a row as slumping iron ore and metal prices hit bluechip mining stocks while onerous capital rules hurt the heavyweight banking sector. The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.5 percent on the last trading day of the year on Thursday to 5,295.9 points, staying near a 2-month high hit in the previous session. The benchmark rose 1 percent in the previous session. The index has delivered its first annual fall since 2011, having only added a meagre 1 percent in 2014, resulting in almost no net change in the benchmark over the past two years. In contrast to its Australian cousin, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index has made successive record highs and ended the year up a whopping 13.6 percent, its fourth annual gain. The New Zealand index rose 0.08 percent or 4.87 points to finish the session at a record close of 6,324.26. Analysts maintain a bullish long-term view of the Australian index on the back of the weak Aussie dollar. The benchmark is expected to rebound in 2016 to 5,625 points, a Reuters poll found. Trading resumes on Monday in Australia. New Zealand stock markets re-open on Tuesday. Here are the top 20 winners and losers for ASX200 in 2015 - WINNERS- Name RIC YTD (%) S&P/ASX 200 Index -2.13 Blackmores Ltd 519.44 APN Outdoor Group Ltd 140.90 Evolution Mining Ltd 130.49 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd 123.38 Domino's Pizza 129.17 Enterprises Ltd Australian Pharmaceutical 124.42 Industries Ltd BT Investment Management 91.65 Ltd Northern Star Resources 86.58 Ltd Burson Group Ltd 77.12 Nufarm Ltd 76.37 Isentia Group Ltd 74.36 Mantra Group Ltd 74.14 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd 77.09 Qantas Airways Ltd 70.05 Magellan Financial Group 65.09 Ltd Super Retail Group Ltd 59.58 Henderson Group PLC 55.67 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd 55.64 TechnologyOne Ltd 55.00 Estia Health Ltd 53.59 LOSERS Name RIC YTD (%) Slater & Gordon Ltd -86.25 Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd -66.94 AWE Ltd -61.09 Mesoblast Ltd -57.86 Origin Energy Ltd -53.96 WorleyParsons Ltd -54.07 Beach Energy Ltd -53.11 Whitehaven Coal Ltd -50.00 Primary Health Care Ltd -50.32 Santos Ltd -48.78 South32 Ltd -47.07 Mineral Resources Ltd -47.09 Spotless Group Holdings -43.46 Ltd Independence Group NL -42.66 Seven West Media Ltd -40.53 Sims Metal Management Ltd -39.82 Western Areas Ltd -40.27 Cabcharge Australia Ltd -34.79 Alumina Ltd -35.65 APN News & Media Ltd -37.13 (Editing by Sam Holmes)