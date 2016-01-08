(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 8 Australian shares fell for a sixth straight session on Friday, their worst start to a year on record, as concerns about China's slowing economy and its policymaking ability weighed on investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 19.54 points, or 0.4 percent, at the close of trade.

For the week, the benchmark was down 5.8 percent, its biggest weekly fall since 2011 and its biggest fall in the first week of a calendar year ever.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 58.3 points, or 0.9 percent, to finish the session at 6,155.1, down 2.6 percent for the week. (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Melanie Burton; Editing by Kim Coghill)