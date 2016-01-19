(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 19 Australian shares jumped nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in financials and healthcare stocks, as a slew of Chinese data offered no nasty surprises.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9 percent, or 44.4 points, to 4,903.1 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.37 percent, or 22.77 points, to finish the session at 6,124.21. (Reporting by Matt Siegel, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)