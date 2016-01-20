(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 20 Australian shares fell to a fresh 2 1/2-year low on Wednesday as weak commodity prices battered mining stocks, wiping out all the previous session's gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 61.6 points, or 1.3 percent, to 4,841.5 at the close of trade, its lowest since mid-2013. The benchmark is down 8.6 percent so far this year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 10.5 points, or 0.2 percent, to finish the session at 6,113.7. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)