SYDNEY Jan 25 Australian shares jumped the most in nearly six weeks on Monday as rebounding oil markets pushed up energy stocks and investors snagged bargains after weeks of heavy selling.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 90.6 points, or 1.8 percent, to 5,006.6 at the close of trade, its biggest one-day gain since Dec. 16, 2015. It was the benchmark's first close over 5,000 since Jan. 7, narrowing its year-to-date loss to 5.5 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 53.6 points, or 0.9 percent, to finish the session at 6,175.2, its highest close since Jan. 7.