SYDNEY Feb 1 Australian shares rose almost 1 percent on Monday, climbing for a third consecutive session, as the Bank of Japan's decision to cut a benchmark interest rate below zero buoyed market sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 38.08 points to 5,043.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark was up 0.76 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.07 percent or 4.27 points to finish the session at 6174.49.