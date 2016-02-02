(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 2 Australian shares shed 1 percent on Tuesday, led by losses in resources and industrial stocks, following downbeat manufacturing data from China and the U.S. and poor consumer confidence numbers at home.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 50.3 points to 4,993.3 by the close of trade, more than erasing the previous day's gain of 0.8 percent. The benchmark is down nearly 6 percent so far in 2016.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 5.6 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,180.1. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sam Holmes)