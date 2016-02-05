(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE Feb 5 Australian shares clawed back most of their losses on Friday to end almost unchanged, thanks to a late rally in mining stocks which offset losses in heavyweight banks and consumer stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index cut losses to end at 4,976.2 points at the close of trade, maintaining gains as prices recovered from two-week lows hit on Wednesday.

The benchmark fell just 0.08 percent on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.26 percent or 16 points to finish the session at 6,153.80. (Writing by Sonali Paul and Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Anand Basu)