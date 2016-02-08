(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 8 Australian shares ended flat on Monday, reversing early losses helped by late buying in resources and materials stocks, although weakness in financials weighed on the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index barely changed to end at 4,975.4 points. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Friday.

The worst-performing counter was money transfer service Ozforex, which fell nearly 40 percent to hit an all-time low after it said it had terminated takeover discussions with Western Union.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)