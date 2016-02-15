UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Feb 15 Australian shares jumped 1.64 percent on Monday as a Wall Street bounce brought relief to hard-hit resource companies and helped stocks recoup some of last week's heavy losses. New Zealand stocks, meanwhile, soared on takeover news.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose to 4843.50 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose by 78.15 points on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.7 percent or 100.32 points to finish the session at 6034.28. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February