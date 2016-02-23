(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 23 Australian shares fell nearly 0.5 percent on Tuesday as profit taking weighed on prices that had earlier hit a three-week top.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 21.62 points to 4,979.6 points, a fall of 0.43 percent at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.59 percent or 36.2 points to finish the session at 6,175.67 points.