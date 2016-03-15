UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 15 Australian shares slipped 1.4 percent on Tuesday led by broad-based losses across sectors led by resources stocks while New Zealand's benchmark index hit a record high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 74.06 points to 5,111.40 points at the close of trade, moving away from a 10-week peak touched on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index scaled a new high of 6,607.86 points on Tuesday before ending up 0.2 percent at 6,577.82. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February