(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 16 Australian shares edged up 0.15 percent on Wednesday, rebounding slightly from their biggest one-day loss percentage in three weeks in the previous session, drawing support from stronger financial stocks and despite weakness in resources.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 7.58 points to 5,119 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.23 percent or 14.86 points to finish the session at 6,562.96. The benchmark closed up 0.17 percent on Tuesday after hitting a record high of 6,607.86, the 12th consecutive daily gain and the longest rally since October, 2015. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Anand Basu)