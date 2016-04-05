(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 5 Australian shares fell for a third consecutive session to hit a one-month low as the weak commodities market weighed on the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 70.9 points or 1.4 percent to 4,924.4 at the close of trade, near the session low of 4,909.1. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 27.8 points, or 0.4 percent to finish the session at 6,715.8 points. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)