SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares fell 0.53 percent on Friday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 26.479 points to 4937.600 at the close of trade. The benchmark ended the week down 1.2 percent, its third week of losses.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.369 percent or 24.950 points to finish the session at 6730.280 (Editing by Sam Holmes)