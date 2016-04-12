(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 12 Australian shares ended 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday led by strong gains in banking and resources firms, helping the benchmark rebound from a five-week low touched last week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 44.07 points to 4,975.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.12 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reversed early losses to end almost flat at 6,726.01 points. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)