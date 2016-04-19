(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, April 19 Australian shares climbed 1 percent on Tuesday, reaching their highest level since early January as buoyant iron ore prices lifted miners, while New Zealand shares extended a record-setting run.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 1 percent, or 51.75 points, at the close of trade. It hit 5,219 points intraday which was its highest since Jan. 5. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday.

Prices for Shanghai steel jumped nearly 6 percent as brisk seasonal demand in top market China drove down inventories of construction steel products. BHP Billiton and Fortestcue gained more than 5 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.3 percent, or 21.84 points, to finish the session at 6873 points, posting the latest record high at 6873.04.