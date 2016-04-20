(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 20 Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday on the back of stronger iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.5 percent, or 27.187 points, to close at 5216.000, just off a 3-1/2-month high reached earlier in the session, helped by hefty gains in major iron ore producers BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.411 percent or 28.220 points up at 6901.260.