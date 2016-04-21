UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 21 Australian shares hit their highest close in three-and-a-half months on Thursday as surging prices for oil and iron ore lifted major mining and energy companies, while New Zealand shares edged up to a fresh record.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 56.7 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,272.7 at the close of trade, its third day of gains in a row.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 4.8 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,906.1, a new all-time peak. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts