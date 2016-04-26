(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 26 Australian and New Zealand shares dipped on Tuesday, mirroring softness across much of Asia as investors are wary of taking big positions ahead of key policy meetings this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 15.76 points to 5220.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark was down 0.3 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.025 percent or 70.39 points to finish the session at 6795.72.

