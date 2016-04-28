UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 28 Australian shares edged up 0.73 percent on Thursday as firmer oil prices buoyed the energy sector and a billion-dollar takeover bid for clothing company Pacific Brands stirred speculation of more merger activity.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 37.69 points to 5225.40 at the close of trade.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.59 percent or 39.58 points to finish the session at 6789.98. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February