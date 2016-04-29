(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 29 Australian shares ignored Wall Street's downbeat cue to rise on Friday as resources stocks rode a commodity rally higher and banks firmed on hopes of a rate cut.

New Zealand shares also gained.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 26.77 points to 5252.20 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.51 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.45 percent or 30.60 points to finish the session at 6820.58. (Reporting by Matt Siegel)