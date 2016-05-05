(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 5 Australian shares finished little changed on Thursday amid a tug-of-war between weak mining stocks and encouraging results from National Australia Bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO edged up 7.96 points or 0.15 percent to 5279.10, a steadier performance after Wednesday's 1.5 percent drop.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished up 0.76 percent or 51.98 points to finish the session at 6876.48. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)