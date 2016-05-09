(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 9 Australian shares clawed back early losses and ended higher on Monday as upbeat quarterly results from Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted financial stocks, while New Zealand stocks edged lower.

After dipping as much as 0.5 percent, the S&P/ASX 200 index reversed course to close up 28.7 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,320.7. The benchmark has gained 8 percent in the past month.

Commonwealth Bank ended up 1.9 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 13.1 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,885.1, close to the 6,906.1 closing high it reached on April 21. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)