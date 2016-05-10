(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 10 The Australian share market closed slightly firmer on Tuesday as investors dumped resource stocks and turned to the major banks in search of yield.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 22.1 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 5,342.80.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.35 percent or 24.35 points higher, to finish the session at 6,909.40.

(Reporting by Jim Regan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)