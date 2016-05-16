(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 16 Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Monday, helped by solid gains in healthcare stocks, while the New Zealand market held near recent record levels.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 29.91 points at 5,358.90.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.03 percent or 2.44 points to finish at 6,914.13. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Kim Coghill)