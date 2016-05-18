UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 18 Australian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of gains, as investors sold on revived expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike, while New Zealand stocks hit a record closing high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 39.7 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,356.2. After one of its poorest starts to a calendar year in decades, the benchmark has been recovering since April to be up 1 percent so far in 2016.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 7.7 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,982.6, a record closing high. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts