SYDNEY May 19 Australian shares fell on Thursday, extending two-day losses to nearly 1.5 percent, as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on energy and mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 percent, or 32.86 points, to 5,323.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.74 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1 percent or 79 points to finish the session at 6,903.6 points. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)