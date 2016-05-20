(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 20 Australian shares staged a modest rebound on Friday after two sessions of declines, led by gains in the mining sector and major banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 27.958 points, or 0.53 percent higher, at 5,351.300.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 6.240 points higher, or up 0.09 percent, to finish the session at 6,909.860. (Reporting by Jim Regan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)