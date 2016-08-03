(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE Aug 3 Australian shares fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday as concerns over wholesale funding of the country's financial sector pushed the benchmark index to a two-week low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished at 5,465.70 points at the close of trade, the weakest since July 20, notching up a loss of 74.94 points. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday, snapping a six-session run of gains.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent or 51.8 points to finish at 7277.40, its second consecutive decline and the weakest level since July 25. (Editing by Kim Coghill)