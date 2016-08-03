UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
MELBOURNE Aug 3 Australian shares fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday as concerns over wholesale funding of the country's financial sector pushed the benchmark index to a two-week low.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished at 5,465.70 points at the close of trade, the weakest since July 20, notching up a loss of 74.94 points. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday, snapping a six-session run of gains.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent or 51.8 points to finish at 7277.40, its second consecutive decline and the weakest level since July 25. (Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts