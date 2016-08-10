(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 10 Australian shares closed 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday as investors continued to analyse earnings reports, with an uninspiring lead from Wall Street doing little to boost investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 8.8 points to 5,543.70 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.18 percent or 13.55 points to finish the session at 7,349.61. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)