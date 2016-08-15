(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 15 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, with weaker miners offset by gains in the retail sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 0.16 percent, or 9 points, at 5,539.96.

Among the biggest movers were condom maker Ansell Ltd , which closed 17.7 percent higher, and JB HI-Fi , which ended up 9.9 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.3 percent, or 25.25 points, higher at 7,388.35. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)