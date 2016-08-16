(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 16 Gains in Australian energy and natural resources shares were offset by weakness in financials and discretionary stocks on Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.14 percent, or 7.96 points, to 5,532.0 at the close of trade, but remained near the peak of 5,611.2 it touched earlier this month.

It has gained 4.5 percent so far this year, largely due to falling interest rates and migration from low-return bank deposits.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index took a hit in the second half of the day, shedding 1.05 percent, or 77.68 points, to finish the session at 7310.67.

Losses from Spark New Zealand Ltd. and Fletcher Building Ltd pulled the index down. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Eric Meijer)