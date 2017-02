(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 22 Weaker mining and bank stocks helped drag the Australia share market lower on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended 11.58 points, or 0.21 percent, down at 5,515.1.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 56.9 points, or 0.8 percent firmer at 7,462.16. (Reporting by James Regan)