SYDNEY Aug 24 Australian shares struggled to advance on Wednesday, as mixed earnings reports offset a boost from firmer mining and bank stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tacked on 7.93 points, or just 0.14 percent, to 5561.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark climbed 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.76 percent, or 57.03 points, to finish the session at 7410.3. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)