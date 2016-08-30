(Updates to close)

Aug. 30 Australian shares recovered on Tuesday to close slightly higher after overnight strength on Wall Street and upbeat U.S. consumer spending data lifted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 9.083 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5478.3.

Gains were driven by healthcare and energy stocks, with hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd closing at a record high after it reported its full-year earnings.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.28 percent, or 20.6 points, higher to finish the session at 7387.95.

Auckland International Airport Ltd and medical devices maker Fisher & Paykel Ltd were the biggest gainers on the index. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Vyas Mohan)