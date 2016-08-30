UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
Aug. 30 Australian shares recovered on Tuesday to close slightly higher after overnight strength on Wall Street and upbeat U.S. consumer spending data lifted sentiment.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 9.083 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5478.3.
Gains were driven by healthcare and energy stocks, with hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd closing at a record high after it reported its full-year earnings.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.28 percent, or 20.6 points, higher to finish the session at 7387.95.
Auckland International Airport Ltd and medical devices maker Fisher & Paykel Ltd were the biggest gainers on the index. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts