UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
Sept 9 Australian shares closed at their lowest since early July, dragged down by financials, after a European Central Bank meeting left markets clueless about its future monetary policy moves.
Investors shrugged off data from China, Australia's biggest trading partner, showing a moderation in producer price deflation, adding to growing evidence of a steadying economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.9 percent, or 46.55 points, lower at 5339.2.
The benchmark, which lost 0.7 percent on Thursday and 0.6 percent on the week, closed lower for a second consecutive session.
The "Big Four" banks lost between 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.9 percent, or 66.13 points, ending at 7468.6.
The benchmark added 0.6 percent on the week. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts