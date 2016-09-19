(Refiles to add dateline)

Sept 19 Australian shares struggled to advance on Monday, with technical glitches marring early dealing and later forcing a halt to afternoon trade.

Losses in consumer and energy stocks offset gains in materials and financials, but the technical problems and caution ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week left investors in little mood to stake out new positions.

Afternoon trading was halted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as a technical snag that had delayed the market's opening resurfaced.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, which had gained in the past three sessions, closed down 0.04 percent or 1.90 points to 5,294.8.

Stock exchange operator ASX fell 1.4 percent.

Energy stocks slipped as crude oil hit multi-week low on Friday. Oil major Woodside Petroleum slid 1.1 percent while Beach Energy tumbled more than 2 percent.

Retail to resources giant Wesfarmers Ltd fell as much as 2.1 percent but then erased much of that loss to end 0.5 percent weaker.

Gold stocks gained 1.8 percent as spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,315.70 an ounce by 0606 GMT. Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd was among the biggest gainers on the benchmark, climbing more than 2 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended gains, advancing 0.4 percent or 27.61 points to 7,278.12.

Financial exchange operator NZX Ltd ended 1.9 percent firmer while Stride Property Ltd was the biggest gainer on the benchmark, hitting an all-time high intra-day percentage gain of 4.1 percent.

