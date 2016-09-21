UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Updates to close)
Sept 21 Australian shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, spurred by the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt a target for long-term interest rates in an overhaul of its massive monetary stimulus programme.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.7 percent, or 36.03 points, at 5,339.6, with financials leading the way.
Australia and New Zealand Banking, one of the "big four" Australian banks, extended gains into a sixth-straight session to climb 1.7 percent in what is its longest streak of gains since July.
Retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd ended 1.8 pct higher to hit a near-one month high.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped three sessions of gains to slide 0.4 percent or 27.28 points to 7,281.17.
Orion Health Group was the biggest percentage loser on the index, plummeting 5.3 percent to close at a five-month low. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources