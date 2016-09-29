(Updates to close)
Sept 29 Australian shares closed higher on
Thursday thanks to a surge in energy stocks after a surprise
OPEC agreement to trim production.
The energy index posted its biggest intraday
percentage gain in over 7-1/2 years, mirroring the global impact
on oil firms stemming from the OPEC deal.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.1 percent higher, or
58.95 points at 5,471.3, with sentiment also getting a boost
from data showing a strong rebound in Australian job vacancies.
Beach Energy Ltd soared as much as 13.3 percent to
its highest in three months, while Santos Ltd rose 10
percent, its biggest percentage gain in 5 months.
Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
gained 3-5 percent, tracking 2 percent gains in iron ore futures
in China on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended
gains for a second session and closed 0.7 percent or 53 points
higher, to 7,343.45.
The rally was led by healthcare stocks.
Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp
rose 2.85 percent, its highest in a month.
