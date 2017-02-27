(Updates to close)

Feb 27 Australian shares ended lower for a third straight day on Monday, hurt by losses in energy and materials, as a jump in fourth quarter company earnings failed to uplift sentiment.

Investors were on a wait-and-watch mode ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's Tuesday speech, his first major policy address to Congress. His address is expected to include some details of his infrastructure spending and tax plans.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.3 percent, or 14.79 points, to 5,724.2. The benchmark shed 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Company gross operating profits for the fourth quarter rose 67.9 percent compared with the previous quarter, the bureau of statistics said on Monday, far surpassing analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an 8 percent increase.

But the data was not enough to lift the index into positive territory.

Losses were centred in basic materials and financial stocks.

Shares of three of the 'Big Four' banks edged lower by less than 1 percent, while National Australia Bank Ltd nudged up 0.3 percent.

Financial stocks saw "a bit of profit-taking" on fears their share prices have peaked in the short term, said Ric Spooner, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Basic materials remained under pressure with mining giants Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd down 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Higher iron ore prices helped boost Fortescue Metals Group Ltd shares by 1.4 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.3 percent, or 20.6 points, higher at 7,079.18.

Gains were led by industrials and utilities stocks, with Auckland International Airport Ltd and Meridian Energy Ltd 3.6 percent and 1.7 percent higher, respectively.

(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Randy Fabi)