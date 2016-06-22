(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 22 Australian shares ended a touch lower on Wednesday, with gold miners among the biggest losers ahead of Britain's EU referendum.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 3.46 points, or 0.07 percent, down at 5,270.9.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 57.66 points, or 0.843 percent lower at 6781.74.

Gold miners lost ground as bullion traded down amid expectations Britain would vote to stay in the European Union.