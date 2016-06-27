(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 27 Australian shares struggled to stabilise on Monday as Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union continued to reverberate across global markets, with the financial sector suffering the most.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.47 percent at the close of trade, following a 3 percent drop on Friday. The benchmark was 24.02 points firmer at 5,137.20.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also managed modest gains of 0.29 percent or 19.15 points to finish the session at 6,686.93. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)