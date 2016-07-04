UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 4 Australian shares closed higher on Monday as hefty gains among industrial and precious metals miners eclipsed policy uncertainty following an inconclusive result in the nation's general election.
The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.67 percent or 35 points to 5,281.8.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 14.7 points, or 0.2 percent up at 6940.95 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts