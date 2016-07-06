(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 6 Australian shares fell on Wednesday as fears over the stability of European Union dragged the index to a one-week low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.58 percent at 5,197.5 points, after hitting a session low of 5,148.7.

Wednesday's close was the lowest since June 30. The benchmark shed percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 6.2 points to finish the session at 6,977.23 points. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Borsuk)